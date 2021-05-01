Clemson WR Cornell Powell Selected by Chiefs in 5th Round

The Kansas City Chiefs selected former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell with the 181st overall selection (5th round). This past season was easily Powell’s best in a Tigers uniform as he was second on the team with 53 catches for 882 yards and was tied with Amari Rodgers for most TD receptions with 7.
CORNELL POWELL
- Became the 69th player to have played for Head Coach Dabo Swinney to be drafted into the NFL, including the 14th fifth-round pick of Swinney’s tenure.
- Became the 12th wide receiver in Swinney’s head coaching tenure to be drafted into the NFL.
- Became the 16th Clemson wide receiver under Swinney’s guidance to be drafted including Swinney’s stint as wide receivers coach from 2003-08.
- Represented Clemson’s 11th draft pick at wide receiver since 2013, the most of any school.
- Gave Clemson multiple wide receivers in a single draft for the third time in the Swinney era, joining 2014 (Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant) and 2018 (Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud).
- Became the first No. 181 overall pick in Clemson history.
- Selected in the same round (fifth) and same division (AFC West) as former Clemson teammate Hunter Renfrow, who was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019.
- Became the sixth Clemson player drafted by the Chiefs all-time, joining RB Jay Washington (1974), QB Steve Fuller (1979), WR Stan Rome (1979), T Barry Richardson (2008) and LB Dorian O’Daniel (2018).