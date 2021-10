A source familiar with the situation confirms that Clemson will be without its leading receiver Joseph Ngata for Saturday’s game at Pitt following a positive COVID test.

The school has not made any announcement and normally provides a player availability update about 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Various media outlets first reported the news Friday morning.

Ngata’s 352 receiving yards on 18 catches. He made his first touchdown catch of the year last Friday at Syracuse.