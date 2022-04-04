Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following update on an injury sustained by wide receiver Adam Randall:

“Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health.”

According to his bio on Clemson’s athletic website Randall was a national top-125 player, one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina, first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association, ranked as a five-star player and No. 79 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 6 player in South Carolina.