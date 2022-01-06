Clemson WR Ross declares for NFL Draft

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) runs after receiving a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson redshirt junior wide receiver Justyn Ross announced on social media Thursday that he has declared for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, thus his formal declaration after Dabo Swinney indicated such late in the season.

“This was one of the hardest decisions but I know it’s best for my career and for my family,” Ross said in a statement posted to his Instagram page.

During his four-year career with the Tigers, Ross recorded 159 catches for 2,389 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught 47 passes for 529 yards and three scores in ten games with Clemson this season. (All stats per sports-reference.com).