Clemson WR Ross has surgery to correct spinal issue

Clemson

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers scores a third quarter seventy four yard touchdown reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has had surgery to alleviate congenital fusion in his spine.

Ross said on social media that the operation Friday “went great” and he was ready to get back to work.

Ross will miss the upcoming season as he recovers.

What looked like a shoulder injury after practice this past March became a much more serious issue when x-rays discovered that two vertebrae were fused.

It was condition Ross has had since birth. Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore who was projected as a top-10 NFL draft pick should he declare after next season.

