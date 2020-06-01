Clemson WR Ross out for the year due to spinal condition

Clemson

by: PETE IACOBELLI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers scores a third quarter seventy four yard touchdown reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (AP) – Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will miss next season due to a spinal condition discovered after he hurt his shoulder at spring practice in March.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Ross will have surgery Friday for a congenital fusion of vertabrae he’s had since birth.

The coach says Ross also has a bulging disc.

Swinney says the surgery will keep Ross the from risk of more serious spinal injuries and give him the opportunity to play football in the future.

Ross is a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama who is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

