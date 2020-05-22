Clemson WR Ross to have shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top returning receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his shoulder next month.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the operation will take care of concerns that cropped up during the Tigers’ spring practice sessions in March.

Ross said the surgery is likely to take place early next month.

Ross will be a junior next season. He led the team with 66 catches that went for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 Ross is considered a first-round NFL draft pick should he decide to turn pro after his junior year.

