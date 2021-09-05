Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury

Clemson Tigers

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: E.J. Williams #6 of the Clemson Tigers catches a pass in front of Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will miss four to five weeks with a thumb injury. Williams will need surgery according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout from Phenix City, Alabama. Williams had one catch in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

Swinney said if Williams’ surgery and recovery go well, he could return to the field in time for the Tigers’ trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule