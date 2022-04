CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal.

Dawes started 25 games for the Tigers during the 2021 season, averaging 11.3 points per game. In three seasons at Clemson, Dawes scored 864 points while shooting 40% from the floor and 37% from three-point range.

Dawes started a total of 66 games between 2019 and 2022.