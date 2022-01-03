Clemson’s Bates to join Oklahoma staff

Less than three weeks after being announced as Clemson’s new assistant head coach, Todd Bates is becoming a co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, it was confirmed Monday.

Bates reunites with new Sooners head coach Brent Venables, who he worked under the past five seasons at Clemson as defensive tackles coach.

Bates was also Clemson’s recruiting coordinator.

Bates becomes the fourth Clemson assistant coach from this past season to either leave for another job or retire.

There was no immediate comment from Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney about the move.

