LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSPA) – Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the tenth pick (42nd overall) in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth Jr. was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and was a finalist for the Blanchard-Richards Trophy, recognizing the best player in the state of South Carolina.

He was the first Clemson Tiger selected in the draft.

In his junior season (’21), Booth intercepted a career-high three passes, 39 tackles and five pass breakups. He ends his Clemson career with five interceptions, 68 tackles and one sack in fifteen career games.

Booth recently underwent surgery due to a sports hernia, and thus missed the NFL Combine and Clemson Pro Day, though he was present.

He was the sixth cornerback selected in the draft. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner, and Washington’s Trent McDuffie were the three cornerbacks taken in the first round.