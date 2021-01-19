Clemson’s Bridgeman wins Florida tourney

Clemson, S.C.—Jacob Bridgeman, a Chapman High School alum, won medalist honors by five shots in leading Clemson to a third-place team finish at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational on Tuesday. The three-day 54-hole, tournament was played at Camp Creek Golf Club in Watersound, Florida. The entire tournament was composed of ACC teams who were all making their first tournament appearance of the academic year.

Florida State and Wake Forest were co-champions at 22-under-par 842. The Tigers finished in third place just two shots off the pace at 844. Duke finished third at 854, while North Carolina was fifth at 865. Notre Dame shot a strong nine-under-par 279 on Tuesday to finish sixth at 867, while Georgia Tech was seventh at 871. Louisville was eighth at 872, Virginia was ninth at 885 and Virginia Tech was 10th at 909.

Bridgeman finished the tournament with a score of 15-under-par 201. It was the lowest score, and score vs. par in a season opening tournament in Clemson history. The 15-under-par was tied for the second best score vs. par in any 54-hole tournament in Clemson history. The only score vs. par that is better is a 17-under par by Bryson Nimmer at the Clemson Invitational in the 2018-19 season.

Bridgman had rounds of 64-66-71 in reaching his total. His 64 in the first round tied a career best and was the best in school history in the opening round of a season. Bridgeman did not make a bogey over his first 43 holes and finished with 16 birdies and an eagle. He led the field of 60 players in holes at birdie or better. It was the second straight tournament victory for the junior from Inman, SC. He won the Palmetto Invitational with a 12-under-par score in the final tournament of last year. He is now 27-under-par for his last six rounds.

Bridgeman’s five-shot victory over North Carolina freshman Peter Fountain tied for the second largest victory margin by an individual in Clemson history. The only margin greater for a Clemson medalist is a six-shot victory for Doc Redman at The Jackrabbit during the 2016-17 season.

Bridgeman was actually Clemson’s second best player in the final round. Turk Pettit led the Tigers with a final round 67 off of nine hole scores of 31-36. He had six birdies and just one bogey in his final round, including four consecutive birdies at one stretch on the front nine. Pettit tied for ninth with his two-under-par score of 214.

Colby Patton was one of the players Pettit tied. The senior had a final round of 71 after rounds of 69-74. Patton made the turn at even par 36 on Tuesday, but was four-under for the first three holes of the back nine, including an eagle on the par five 12th, his second eagle of the tournament.

William Nottingham shot an even-par 72, his best round of the tournament. He had eight birdies on Tuesday, tied for the most by a Clemson golfer in the tournament for one round and had 12 for the tournament. Nottingham finished 34th with a 221 score.

Kyle Cottam was Clemson’s non-counter on Tuesday with a 77 and he finished 44th in the field with a 224 score. Zack Gordon was Clemson’s individual and finished with a 221, tied for 34th.

Clemson returns to action Feb. 14-16 at the College of Charleston Classic on Kiawah Island.

Clemson Results at Camp Creek Seminole Classic

Jan. 17-19, 2021

Camp Creek Golf Club, Watersound, Florida

Team Results

1. Florida State and Wake Forest, 842, 3. Clemson 844, 4. Duke, 854, 5. North Carolina 865, 6. Notre Dame 867, 7. Georgia Tech 871, 8. Louisville 872, 9. Virginia 885, 10. Virginia Tech 909

Clemson Lineup Players

1. Jacob Bridgeman 64-66-71/201; 9. Turk Pettit, 74-73-67/214; 9. Colby Patton 69-74-71/214. 34. William Nottingham 74-75-72/221; 44. Kyle Cottam 69-78-77. 224.

Clemson Individual: 34. Zack Gordon 73-71-77/221