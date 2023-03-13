Brad Brownell spoke Thursday about his disappointment over his team (23-10) being left out of the NCAA Tourney.

The Tigers will instead face Morehead State (the Ohio Valley Conference regular season champion) Wednesday night at home in their N.I.T. opener.

Monday was also a day that provided some clarity for Clemson basketball as athletic director Graham Neff told reporters that Brownell will return for a 14th season next year, although he doesn’t anticipate his head coach having any years added to the three years remaining on his contract.

In a letter to IPTAY members following last season, Neff indicated an NCAA Tourney bid was expected this season, implying it was needed for Brownell to continue. Neff indicated Monday that he believes this year’s squad is an NCAA team and was simply a victim of its circumstances.

Neff also said his department will soon announce plans and seek Board Of Trustees approval for a $40 million basketball operations center.