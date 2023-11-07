CLEMSON, S.C. – Amari Robinson scored 22 points, Madi Cluse added 14 points in her Clemson debut, and Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points as the women’s basketball team used a big second half in a 71-41 win over Winthrop (0-1) to open the 2023-24 season at Littlejohn Coliseum. Head Coach Amanda Butler earned her 300th career victory and 70th leading the Clemson program.

Clemson outscored the Eagles 46-20 in the second half, shooting 17-28 (.607) from the floor and scored 15 points off 11 turnovers to pull away. Defensively, Clemson held the Eagles to an 18-57 mark from the floor, and just 2-15 (.133) from three-point range.

Robinson scored the first points of the season on a layup as Clemson jumped out to a 9-0 lead, and never trailed in the game. Clemson allowed just six points in the opening quarter, and didn’t allow a point until nearly five minutes ticked off the game clock. Winthrop fought back as Clemson went cold from the floor, and pulled within six just before halftime.

The Tigers got hot offensively to start the second half to pull away in the third quarter. Clemson hit ten of 12 field goal attempts, including eight in a row, during a 24-7 third-quarter run that left the Tigers a 21-point advantage. Seven different Tigers scored during the run, including a pair of three-pointers from Madi Ott.

Clemson outrebounded the Eagles, 41-34, forced 22 turnovers resulting in 26 points, and scored 44 points in the paint.

NEXT UP: Clemson continues its busy week with Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. Friday and Mercer at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for just $5 at ClemsonTigers.com. Admission is free for children in sixth grade and younger.