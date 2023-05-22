CLEMSON, S.C. – Cam Cannarella was named ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, announced Monday by the ACC. Cannarella is Clemson’s fourth ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, joining Matthew LeCroy (1995), Patrick Boyd (1998) and Seth Beer (2016).

Cannarella (OF), who was also an All-ACC Freshman pick, joined Billy Amick (DH/UT) as First-Team All-ACC selections. Caden Grice earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a starting pitcher and Cooper Ingle was named Third-Team All-ACC at catcher.

Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) is hitting .393 with five homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 39 RBIs, 64 runs, a .461 on-base percentage and 23 steals in 53 games as the everyday starter in center field. He is among the ACC leaders in batting average and runs, and he leads the ACC in steals.

Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) burst onto the scene in March to lead the team in batting average (.426). He has 11 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, 34 runs, a .780 slugging percentage, .469 on-base percentage and two steals in 39 games (35 starts).

Grice (Greer, S.C.) has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA, .199 opponents’ batting average and 82 strikeouts against 31 walks in 62.1 innings pitched over 12 starts. At the plate, he is hitting .296 with 14 homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and three steals in 52 games (51 starts). It marked Grice’s second Second-Team All-ACC selection in his career, as he earned that honor as a first baseman as a freshman in 2021. He became the first Tiger since Jarrod Schmidt (2001,02) to earn All-ACC honors as both a hitter and pitcher during a career.

Ingle (Asheville, N.C.) is hitting .330 with six homers, 15 doubles, 32 RBIs, 51 runs, a .425 on-base percentage and a steal in 55 games.