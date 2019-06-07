Clemson Sponsor Header

Clemson’s Davidson Earns First-Team Academic All-American

by: Pete Yanity

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior shortstop Logan Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) was named a 2019 Google Cloud First-Team Academic All-American on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Davidson became the third Tiger in history and first since 2012 (Phil Pohl) to earn first-team academic All-America honors.

Davidson graduated in May with a 3.99 cumulative GPA in management after just six semesters at Clemson, making only one B in his college career. He was also named Clemson’s top male ACC Scholar-Athlete (for all sports) in the spring. He earned All-ACC Academic and ACC Academic Honor Roll accolades in each of his first two years at Clemson and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in 2018. Those awards have yet to be presented in 2019.

In 2019, Davidson batted .291 with 15 homers, two triples, 18 doubles, 55 RBIs, 55 runs, a .412 on-base percentage, 17 steals and a .969 fielding percentage in 61 games as a team co-captain and Mitchell Award winner as the team’s most valuable player. He also reached base in 59 of the 61 games and had a 56-game on-base streak.

Davidson is a two-time All-ACC selection who has started all 187 games of his Tiger career at shortstop. He is hitting .290 with 42 homers, two triples, 45 doubles, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 37 steals in his career. Davidson, who became the first Tiger in history to total both double-digit home runs and double-digit steals in three different seasons, has a .952 career fielding percentage.

On Monday, Davidson became Clemson’s 15th first-round draft pick in history when he was chosen No. 29 overall by the Oakland Athletics.

