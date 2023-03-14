Clemson junior center PJ Hall will enter the NBA Draft process following the Tigers’ season but will keep open the option to return to the program next year, a source close to Hall tells 7 News Sports.

247 Sports first reported Hall’s plans Tuesday afternoon.

Hall, a former Dorman High standout, has yet to make an official announcement. He does not plan to enter the transfer portal, according to the source.

The 6-10 Hall is second on the Tigers with 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game following an offseason that included shoulder and knee injuries.

He and the Tigers (23-10) are a number one seed in the N.I.T. and open tourney play Wednesday night at home against Morehead St.