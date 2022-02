CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 22: Jayden Gardner #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers defends Hunter Tyson #5 of the Clemson Tigers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on December 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson senior forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during the Tigers’ game against Florida State on February 2.

The news was confirmed Thursday following an X-Ray. Clemson announced there is no current timetable for his return.

This season, Tyson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while averaging 25.8 minutes per contest. He has shot 47% from the floor.