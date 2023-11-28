(WSPA) – Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. made his next move official Tuesday.

The junior announced on Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Tigers and enter the 2024 NFL draft.

“After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft,” Trotter wrote.

In 12 games this season, Trotter Jr. accounted for 87 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Fifteen of his tackles were for a loss while his pick-six in a 31-23 victory over Notre Dame earned him ACC Player of the Week honors.

Trotter Jr. is currently ranked second in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s position rankings for the 2024 draft.

He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagle, Jeremiah Trotter.