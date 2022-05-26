GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season on Thursday.

Clemson will open the season in Atlanta with a night game on ESPN. Their first three contests are scheduled as follows:

9/5 at Georgia Tech (8pm on ESPN)

9/10 vs. Furman (3:30 pm on ACCN)

9/17 vs. Louisiana Tech (8pm on ACCN)

“We look forward to the upcoming 2022 ACC football season and anticipate a fantastic year with our student-athletes competing at the highest level for ACC and national championships,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D in a release from the league. “As part of playing arguably the most challenging non-conference schedule in the country, we open the season with some incredible games, which include five consecutive days of football over the Labor Day weekend. We appreciate the outstanding coverage our television partners provide to our institutions and now with full distribution, we specifically look forward to this season of football coverage on ACC Network.”



The ACC football season gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Florida State hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m. on ACC Network and North Carolina hosts Florida A&M at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network in Week Zero. It marks the first August season opener for the league since 2019.