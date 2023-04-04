Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy needed to run the 40-yard dash only once, in his opinion, after he clocked a 4.51 in his first attempt Tuesday.

Murphy and his fellow defensive lineman K.J. Henry had their own Pro Day at Clemson’s indoor facility after having to miss the one held there in March as each was recovering from nagging injuries.

Murphy also did the shuttle and cone drills just once, confident he showed the credentials that make him a likely first-rounder later this month.

Henry, who did all drills but didn’t run the 40, also expects to be drafted.