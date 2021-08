SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Evacuees of the raging Caldor Fire found themselves stuck in deadlocked traffic Monday with nothing to do but wait and worry. A few folks found themselves with an added source of entertainment (and distraction): Mel Smothers on the violin.

The longtime South Lake Tahoe resident was on his way out of town, just like the rest of the city of 22,000, when he hit the traffic jam. To pass the time, he pulled out his violin and started playing.