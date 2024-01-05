(WSPA) – Clemson’s Ousmane Sylla received one of college soccer’s most prestigious honor when he was named the MAC Hermann Trophy recipient after a dominant season with the Tigers.

Sylla led the team in goals, assists and points on their way to their second championship in three years. He was named MVP for both the ACC tournament and the College Cup, in addition to making first team All-ACC, first team All-Atlantic Region and first team All-America.

The Dakar, Senegal native finished the year ranked 14th nationally in total goals with 13, 8th in assists with 10, and 5th in total points with 36.

In December, Sylla was drafted in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft nby the Houston Dynamo.