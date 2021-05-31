Clemson’s Pettit wins national title

Clemson

by: Associated Press

Posted:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Clemson senior Turk Pettit saved par from a difficult spot on his final hole to close out an even-par 70 and clinched the NCAA men’s national championship when Oklahoma State freshman Bo Jin missed a 10-foot par putt on No. 18. Pettit seemed to be in trouble when his drive on the par-4 ninth hole landed in a deep fairway bunker. His approach shot came up well short, but he hit it to about 5 feet and dropped the putt. Pettit finished at 7-under 273 on the difficult Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course to send Larry Penley into retirement with a national champion after 38 years of coaching.

