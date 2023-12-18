CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Amari Robinson has been selected as the conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

This is the first time that Robinson, a 2022-23 All-ACC selection, has won conference Player of the Week.

In Clemson’s last game, Robinson had what was quite possibly the best game of her career. She scored a career high of 35 points, surpassing her previous high of 29 which was set against Tulsa earlier this year. The superstar forward went 11-13 from the floor, 10-12 from the free throw line, and recorded her second consecutive 3-3 effort from beyond the arc. In addition to her scoring prowess, Robinson tallied a team-high seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

With her unbelievable effort from the Tigers’ last game, Robinson is now shooting 58% from the field which leads the ACC and ranks in the top 35 in the country. She is also ranked in the top fifty in the nation in field goals (73) and points (201). Her 18.3 points per game rank sixth best in the conference.

This is the first time a Clemson player has won the award since Delicia Washington did so on February 14, 2022.

Robinson and the Tigers return to action in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. and will host the Air Force Falcons.