CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics/WSPA) — Clemson running back Will Shipley and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in the team’s 34-28 win over Florida State, the conference announced Monday.

Shipley was named running back of the week while Trotter was named linebacker of the week. This marks the program’s sixth and seventh ACC selections so far this season.

The honor was Shipley’s second. He recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return. The 238 yards were the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020. He also notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, improving Clemson to 6-0 in his career in games in which he reaches 100 rushing yards.

Trotter earned his first career ACC weekly award. It was Clemson’s first ACC Linebacker of the Week award since James Skalski was honored for his performance at Pitt last October. Trotter was credited by the gameday stat crew with a career-high 13 tackles.

He became the first Clemson player credited by the stat crew with at least 13 tackles since Skalski’s 18 tackles in the aforementioned game at Pitt last season.