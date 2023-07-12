Clemson OF Will Taylor announced Wednesday he’ll focus on baseball and give up playing football at the school.

Clemson rising junior Will Taylor announced Wednesday that he will depart from his two-sport status and focus on baseball, giving up his role with the Tiger football team as a wide receiver.

Taylor, considered a potential first round draft prospect coming out of high school in the summer of 2021 until he indicated he’d also play college football, was second on the Tigers with a .362 batting average this past season. He was coming off a second football-related injury that hampered him early in the 2023 season, his head coach Erik Bakich said during the season.

He played in 10 games in the 2022 football season with five receptions, including his only career touchdown catch. His freshman year in 2021 was cut short by a torn ACL in the October 2nd game against Boston College. That injury prevented him from making his Clemson baseball debut until May of 2022.

His departure from football gets the program down to the scholarship limit of 85 for the coming season. Two sport athletes who play football must have their scholarship count toward that sport, per NCAA rules.

Taylor is again eligible for the MLB Draft next year.