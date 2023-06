Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night. He was the 37th pick overall, selected higher than pre-Draft projections.

Tyson had a break-out senior season, averaging 15.3 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per contest, which led his team. He was a first team All-ACC player.

He’s the first Tiger drafted since Jaron Blossomgame in 2017.