GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson graduate forward Hunter Tyson and Pitt graduate guard Jamarius Burton were named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks.



ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.



Tyson scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in a 78-64 win over NC State on Dec. 30, leading the Tigers to their first 3-0 start in league play since the 2017-18 season. He turned in the first 30-point, 15-rebound game at Clemson since Horace Grant scored 33 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against Wake Forest on Feb. 18, 1987. It has only been done four times in Clemson history. It also was his sixth double-double of the season and the seventh of his career. A native of Monroe, North Carolina, Tyson scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half, including 17-straight Clemson points during one stretch. He made his final seven shots of the game, including all nine free throws.



Burton scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the field to lead Pitt to a 76-74 win over No. 25 North Carolina on Dec. 30. He converted three 3-point plays and added six rebounds as the Panthers won their fourth straight game and moved to 3-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native made his first seven shots of the second half and had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field after intermission. Burton was also recognized Monday by NCAA March Madness and Andy Katz as the National Player of the Week.



A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Mintz totaled 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of playing time in the Orange’s 79-65 victory over Boston College on New Year’s Eve. He was 8-for-15 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.



2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21 – Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

Dec. 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 12 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

Dec. 19 – Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

Dec. 27 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2 – Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt



2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 27 – Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse