Clemson third baseman Max Wagener was selected in the second round of Sunday night’s MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Wagner, the 2022 ACC Player Of The Year, was taken 42nd overall.

Wagner tied a Clemson single season record with 27 home runs this past season. He hit .369 with 76 RBI.

He was the only player with area ties selected on the first night of the draft.