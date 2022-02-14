Clemson’s Washington again earns ACC honor

Clemson, S.C. – Graduate student Delicia Washington has again been named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. It is the second such honor of her career, second ACC weekly honor of the season for the Tigers. Washington is now the first player in Clemson history to win back-to-back POTW honors and first since Lakeia Stokes in 2003-2004 to win it twice in one season.

Washington averaged 24.3 points per game for the Tigers in three games last week. In a win over Wake Forest on Thursday, the Macclenny, Fla., native turned in 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting and added a season-high six assists. Sunday against 11th-ranked Georgia Tech, Washington lit the gym on fire, pouring in a career-high 40 points on 16-of-23 shooting. She is now the first player in Clemson history not named Barbara Kennedy to score 40 points in a game.

On the week, she shot .527 from the field, with five threes and 10 free throws. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game. Washington leads the ACC in scoring in conference games at 20.0 points per game and leads the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Washington shares Co-Player of the Week honors with Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore, while Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron was named Freshman of the Week.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, taking on Duke at 2:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum in the final home game of the 2021-22 season.