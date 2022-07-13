CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Dabo Swinney was on hand to debut Clemson’s newest restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Wednesday evening as a franchise partner with the Lousiana-based restaurant.

The restaurant, which is expected to officially open in late fall, is located at 403 College Avenue in Clemson. That’s the location of the storied Astro Theatre which opened in 1971 but has been vacant for several years.

Walk-On’s, a Cajun-style restaurant, was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, former LSU Basketball walk-ons, in the early 2000s. Swinney said the grind of that walk-on mentality is what attracted him to the idea of joining the initiative to bring it to Clemson.

Swinney has been involved in real estate dating back to his days before joining the Tigers program, but this is his first venture in the restaurant business.