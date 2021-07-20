Dabo Swinney talks N.I.L., playoff expansion, with media

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney visited with the media for the first time during this preseason and talked about a variety of topics related to his team and to college football as a whole.

Swinney was reminded of comments he made several years ago relative to compensation for college athletes and reiterated Tuesday that he supports the new NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness rules but stands firm in not wanting to “professionalize college athletics.”

The coach also noted he is not in favor of expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams, a movement that took shape in recent weeks and appears to be all but a done deal.

As for his team, Swinney is optimistic on the return of wide receiver Justyn Ross from a spinal injury. Ross has yet to be officially medically cleared to play but the head coach gave the indication that it’s an intricate process that he’s working through.

And he expects back-up QB Taisun Phommachanh to be available “before the end of the season” after tearing his Achilles tendon during the spring.