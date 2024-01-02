Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his transfer to Florida State Monday, where he’ll looked to be the heir apparent to the departing Jordan Travis.

Uiagalelei, who started the final two seasons of his three years at Clemson, threw for more than 2,600 yards and 21 touchdowns with 7 interceptions in his lone season with the Beavers.

He and the Seminoles will play host to Clemson this season on a date and at a time to be announced.

He was also selected in the 20th round of this past June’s MLB Draft by the Dodgers. He was also a standout high school pitcher but has not played baseball in college.