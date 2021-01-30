Duke balance leaves Clemson in dust in 79-53 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — Duke’s balanced attack had the Blue Devils playing like a team on a mission as they rolled to a 79-53 win over Clemson.

Duke had a 17-5 lead midway through the first half and stretch it to 41-22 at the half, rattling Clemson (10-5, 4-5) into 30% shooting and eight turnovers that were turned into 14 points.

Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who have lost 19 straight in at Duke.

Final | We fall 79-53 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MnlPLQYq5p — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 30, 2021

Matthew Hurt had 13 points to lead Duke. Jeremy Roach added 12 points, and Wendell Moore Jr., D.J. Steward and Mark Williams scored 11 each for the Blue Devils. Jalen Johnson had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Next up for Clemson is a home contest against North Carolina February 2.