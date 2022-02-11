Duke downs Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with a team-high 17 points and notched his 23rd consecutive double-digit scoring game in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 82-64 loss to Duke on Thursday.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) his first career start for the Tigers (12-12, 4-10 ACC) and finished with a career-best 10 rebounds. Sophomore Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) tied his career high in field goals made with five. Hunter finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds.

Off the Tiger bench, Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) notched a season-best 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. 

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday night against Notre Dame in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

