Erik Bakich introduced as the 28th head coach of Clemson Baseball on June 16, 2022 (WSPA)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Athletics introduced Erik Bakich as its next head baseball coach Thursday.

The news broke on Tuesday with the university making it official Thursday. Bakich was a member of the Tigers baseball staff in 2002 under Jack Leggett.

Bakich is the 28th head coach in Clemson’s history.