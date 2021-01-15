Etienne officially declares for NFL Draft

Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson’s all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne officially declared for the NFL Draft on Friday.

In a post to social media, Etienne stated “As I take this next step of my journey, I hope to continue to show the younger generations that if you believe and dedicate yourself, you can achieve. Forever a Tiger.”

Etienne finishes his career at Clemson as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards. He was the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Etienne is expected to be one of the first running backs selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, with many experts projecting him to be a first round selection.