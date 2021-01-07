Etienne signs with sports agency, earns All-American honors

Clemson

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson Notre Dame Cotton Bowl Football _1546131995120

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Travis Etienne has signed with a sports agency ahead of the NFL draft and earned All-American honors on Thursday.

Etienne signed with Ballengee Group, the agency announced on social media Thursday. This move signifying his expected entry into the 2021 NFL Draft, choosing to forego an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Etienne also received All-American honors in the all purpose/return specialist category. He averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return and recorded a 44-yard punt return in 2020.

He leaves Clemson as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns.

