Etienne signs with sports agency, earns All-American honors

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Travis Etienne has signed with a sports agency ahead of the NFL draft and earned All-American honors on Thursday.

Etienne signed with Ballengee Group, the agency announced on social media Thursday. This move signifying his expected entry into the 2021 NFL Draft, choosing to forego an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Etienne also received All-American honors in the all purpose/return specialist category. He averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return and recorded a 44-yard punt return in 2020.

He leaves Clemson as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns.