FIESTA BOWL: Clemson taking on Ohio State in College Football Playoff

Clemson

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: A general view before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

8:30PM – With a field goal, Ohio State scores first in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes lead the Clemson Tigers 3-0.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will face LSU after the Tigers’ 63-28 blowout victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WSPA) – The time has come! The College Football Playoff semifinal is finally here.

Clemson and Ohio State play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is on ESPN.

This is the earliest they have been played in the six-year-old system, and only three weeks after conference title games.

With the national championship game on Jan. 13, the 15-day break after the semifinals is the longest scheduled for any College Football Playoff, which has dates set through the 2025 season.

At the Fiesta Bowl Media Day, Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers, who’ve won two of the last three CFP National Championships, are “looking forward to Saturday night–it’s going to be a heck of a ball game, two great teams that I think really are kind of mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. I think it’ll probably come down to a few plays.”

We’ll continue to provide coverage throughout the day.

