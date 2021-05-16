Florida St. comes back to beat Clemson 9-6 to take series

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (Clemson SID) – Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 10 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 24-23 overall and 16-17 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s two-run double and run-scoring singles by Bryar Hawkins and Florida native Blake Wright. In the second inning, Jackson Greene lofted a two-run double and Tyler Martin slapped a run-scoring single to cut Clemson’s lead to 4-3. The Seminoles scored two runs in the third inning on two base-loaded walks to take the lead.

In the sixth inning, Wright, who was making his first start since March 14, belted a two-run homer, his first career long ball, with two outs to give Clemson the lead. But the Seminoles rallied with four runs in the eighth inning.

Jack Anderson (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

