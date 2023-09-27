CLEMSON (WSPA) – After 3 seasons as head coach at South Florida, Jeff Scott returned to Clemson this past January to raise his family in a community he knows quite well.

While Jeff doesn’t know his long term plans at this point, he is back in coaching football, just not the kind of football he’s spent his whole life around.

In an effort to spend more time with his family, Coach Scott decided to coach his son’s 4 & under soccer team and it’s quite different than the coaching he’s been doing for nearly 2 decades.