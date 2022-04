Clemson thought it had immediate help at guard following the departures or Al-Amir Dawes and Nick honor but Princeton guard Jaelen Llewellyn decommitted from his commitment to the school Tuesday evening in an announcement on Twitter.

Llewellyn averaged nearly 16 points a season ago for the Ivy League school.

Honor committed to Missouri, according to various reports Tuesday evening.

He led the Tigers with 79 assists and was fifth on the team at 7.7 points per game.

He played two seasons for Clemson after transferring from Fordham.

He is one of two guards to transfer from the Clemson program this off season along with Al-Amir Dawes.