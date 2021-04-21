Former Clemson star changes coasts

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is tripped up by Rodney McLeod #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent running back Wayne Gallman Jr. to a one-year deal. The addition of Gallman gives the 49ers another option in the backfield behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. before next week’s draft. Gallman was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round in 2017. He has 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine TDs in 53 games. He also has 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns.

