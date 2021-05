GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Wide Receiver Tee Higgins returned to the Upstate on Saturday to host a one day football camp at the Kroc Center in downtown Greenville.

Both former Tigers said their time at Clemson had a big impact on their lives and while Higgins is from Tennessee and Simmons calls Kansas home, they feel like the Greenville community is home to them as well.