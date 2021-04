CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) -- The No. 4 Clemson men’s soccer team (13-3-2) defeated the No. 1 Pittsburgh Panthers (13-3-0) by a final score of 2-0 on Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field to secure the ACC’s automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Clemson earned its eleventh all-time victory against a top-ranked opponent following tonight’s result, with three coming during the 2020-21 season. Clemson is set to make its 33rd all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and its seventh across the last eight seasons.

“Obviously, this means we get the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and will probably be the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which is valuable,” said Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan. “But more importantly, we got a win in front of our home fans and closed out the season the right way.”