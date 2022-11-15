GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSPA) – Former Clemson wide receiver and current NFL player Amari Rodgers was released by the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Tuesday.

Rodgers appeared in all ten of the Packers’ games this season and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards. He also returned 20 punts and had five fumbles, which leads the league among non-quarterbacks.

Rodgers, a 2021 third-round selection by Green Bay, played 26 games for the Packers catching a total of eight passes for 95 yards.

He had a standout career at Clemson from 2017-2020 in which he amassed 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns in 52 career games.

He is now a free agent and will be free to sign with any team should he clear waivers.