Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams hosted a one-day youth football camp in his hometown of Lake Marion, SC.

This past March, Williams signed a 3-year, $60 million dollar contract to remain with the Chargers. Last season, Williams set career marks with 76 catches and 1,146 yards receiving to go along with 9 touchdowns.

He says it’s important for him to come home to show the youth in his hometown that he is an example that you can make it out of the small town and do big things.