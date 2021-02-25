Former Dorman, Clemson standout Adam Humphries cut by Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 06: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Former Dorman Cavalier and Clemson Tigers wide receiver Adam Humphries has bene cut by the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Thursday.

Humphries played with the Titans for the 2019 and 2020 seasons recording 60 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He signed a four-year $36 million contract with the Titans as a free agent in 2019, but injuries have plagued him the past couple of seasons.

ESPN reports that former Clemson/Dorman WR Adam Humphries has been released by the Titans. He spent two years with Tennessee and now is a free agent. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) February 25, 2021

Undrafted in 2015, Humphries has played six seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Tennessee, recording 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

He is now eligible to sign with any team as a free agent once the new league year begins on March 17.