Gamecocks roll over Clemson

Clemson Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Clemson center LaTrese Saine (40) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke added 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45. The Gamecocks’ backcourt duo got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes. South Carolina started the third quarter on an 18-6 surge that Clemson could not answer. Aliyah Boston had 11 points and Laeticia Amihere finished with 10 points. Clemson fell to 2-16 all time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule